Democrat lawmakers voted for impeachment of President Trump on Friday morning in the House Judiciary Committee.

23 Democrats for impeachment

17 Republicans against impeachment

No witnesses were brought forth during the committee’s hearings on impeachment.

Only left-wing lawyers and professors were allowed to testify against President Trump.

On Friday Democrats voted along party lines to impeach President Trump on a complete sham.

No crimes were identified.

Marc Thiessen writes in the Washington Post: Washington Post column: “The impeachment articles are a vindication for Trump.”

Marc writes: “After three years in which Democrats accused President Trump of a host of criminal acts — from bribery and extortion to campaign finance violations, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and even treason — they have finally introduced articles of impeachment that allege no statutory crimes. In that alone, Trump can claim vindication.”

This comes on the same week Democrat Deep State operatives were caught spying on President Trump’s campaign and admininistration.

These people can burn in hell for what they did to this country.

