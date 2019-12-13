Freshman swing district Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) announced Friday that he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Allred said he will vote to impeach for both articles of impeachment Friday, contending in a press release that:

After reviewing the evidence and testimony delivered to Congress, I have determined that the articles of impeachment are appropriate. Next week I intend to vote yes, as it is clear the President engaged in an abuse of his authority, putting himself above the law, and his personal interests above the nation’s. After reviewing weeks of testimony from dedicated, non-partisan public servants, Trump Administration officials, the Administration’s own call summary and the whistleblower’s report; it is clear that the President attempted to bribe the leader of a foreign nation to smear a political rival and to undermine our next election. These uncontroverted facts are an unacceptable violation of his oath of office and constitute an impeachable abuse of power. This is a somber moment for our nation, and I have not reached this decision lightly.

The Texas Democrat said that impeachment is “not about partisan politics.”

“It is about protecting our democracy and fulfilling my role as a member of a co-equal branch of government tasked with upholding the rule of law,” he added.

This is a somber moment for our nation. After reviewing the evidence and testimony it is clear the President engaged in an abuse of his authority, putting himself above the law, and his personal interests above the nation’s. Read my full statement on the Articles of Impeachment: pic.twitter.com/y07JHetJlR — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) December 13, 2019

Allred served as one of the many Democrats who flipped Republican seats during the 2018 midterm elections. The Texas Democrat beat incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) by 6.5 percentage points.

Allred’s support for impeachment follows as Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) voted to advance both articles of impeachment out of the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. Reps. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Conor Lamb (D-PA), both swing district Democrats, announced this week that they will also vote for impeachment.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.