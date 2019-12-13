A Democrat voter in Alabama called in to a CSPAN program this week as Nadler and his lawless colleagues were in session debating impeachment articles and said he is so “disgusted” with Democrats that he will be voting for Trump in 2020.

“After watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, that was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen,” the caller named Jason said.

“And now we have this impeachment crap,” he added.

“My party has now made me a Democrat for Trump. I’m going to back Donald Trump all the way,” he said.

WATCH:

“After watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, that was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen.” “And now we have this impeachment crap.” “My party has now made me a Democrat for Trump. I’m going to back Donald Trump all the way.” Thank you Jason! pic.twitter.com/nAZgxEBcgU — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 13, 2019

How many other ‘Jasons’ are out there?

Democrat voters in deep blue parts of Pennsylvania, one of the ‘Rust Belt’ states that President Trump flipped from blue to red and won, are sick and tired of the Schiff impeachment show trial.

A Democrat voter named Marta Lafferty recently told CNN that the Democrats and Republicans need to get impeachment behind them.

I am tired, I really am. I am tired of it all,” Lafferty said.

Polls also indicate that the Democrat impeachment sham is only helping President Trump’s 2020 reelection efforts.

Speaker Pelosi is walking her caucus right off a cliff and handing the House to Republicans as well — Winning!

