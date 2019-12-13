The gems that proceed from the mouth of Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson are priceless, indeed.

Known far and wide for his outlandish statements — his doozy of all time coming in 2010 when he feared the island of Guam might “tip over and capsize” due to overpopulation — the Georgia congressman reloaded during Thursday’s impeachment hearing and claimed that President Donald Trump’s height advantage over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky created an “imbalance of power.”

Say what?

Recalling a September United Nations meeting between the pair, Johnson said he took note of Trump “holding court” with his “big chair” compared to Zelensky’s “little chair” — and that the Ukrainian president was “shaking his head as if his daughter was downstairs in the basement duct-taped.”

His latter statement at least drew some laughter.

“I mean, there’s [an] imbalance of power in that relationship. It always has been,” Johnson added. “And there’s no way that the nation of Ukraine can stand up … to the power of the United States of America. And President Trump used that unequal bargaining position.”

How did the White House react?

Upon hearing about Johnson’s statements, the White House sarcastically tweeted, “JUST IN: Democrats want to impeach the President for [checks notes] being too tall.”

Oh, and check out the photo of Trump and Zelensky meeting at the UN and the obvious, er, disparity between their chair sizes:

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

What else has Johnson uttered?



Johnson, as we’ve noted, is known for other oddball — and some rather disturbing — declarations:

