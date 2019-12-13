Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) was reportedly caught watching golf on his laptop during Tuesday’s impeachment hearing.

What are the details?



GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest shared footage of the occurrence — which took place during the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing — to Twitter on Thursday.

“What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?” Guest wrote in the caption. “To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE.”

Upon further investigation, Guest determined that Richmond was, indeed, watching the President’s Cup tournament.

He shared the revelation in a follow-up tweet with a new video, writing, “Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf.”

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel addressed Guest’s post, calling the impeachment hearings a “partisan sham.”

“Democrats on Nadler’s Committee are so ‘solemn’ and ‘prayerful’ about impeachment that they’re watching golf at the hearing,” she wrote. “This partisan sham has been an absolute waste of the American people’s time.”

At the time of this writing, Richmond’s office has yet to issue a statement on the matter.