Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment Friday that charge President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE with high crimes and misdemeanors, setting up a historic House vote next week that all but guarantees Trump will be just the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

The articles, which charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, were passed out of the committee along strict party lines, with 23 Democrats voting to send the measures to the full House, which is expected to approve them next week. One Democrat, Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuTed Lieu undergoes surgery following chest pain Video of Princess Anne shrugging as Queen greets Trump goes viral Lawmakers to watch during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing MORE (D-Calif.), was absent after undergoing an unexpected medical procedure earlier in the week.

All 17 panel Republicans, meanwhile, united against both articles, arguing that the charges rested on thin evidence and that Democrats proceeding with their rapid-paced impeachment push will set a dangerous precedent in the years ahead.

The votes come two days after the panel began its debate, and the morning after Democrats enraged Republicans by abruptly canceling an expected vote that would have taken place very late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

“That was the most egregious violation of trust between a committee chairman and ranking member I think I’ve ever seen,” said Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsJudiciary Committee abruptly postpones vote on articles of impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Sparks fly as House Judiciary debates impeachment articles Democrat suggests Republicans took acting classes based on ability to ‘suspend disbelief’ MORE (Ga.), the top Republican on Judiciary, who said “there was no discussion” about the change of plans.

“We thought we were going to do votes tonight,” said Collins, who called the impeachment markups a “Kangaroo court” and argued that Democrats wanted more television time for the proceedings.

Democrats signaled that they wanted to prevent Republicans from arguing they had approved the articles of impeachment in the dead of night, and when no Americans were watching.

“We felt like they wanted us to pass this in the middle of the night, so we felt the American people deserved to see this historic vote. And it should be passed in the daylight and not in the middle of the night,” a Democratic aide said.

The partisan vote came after more than 14 hours of feisty partisan debate on Thursday over a series of Republican amendments seeking to scrub Democrats’ impeachment articles that raised allegations about Trump’s contacts with Ukraine.

Democrats allege Trump used a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Kyiv as leverage to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open two investigations that would benefit him politically, including one into the son of his 2020 political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Democrat representing Pennsylvania district Trump carried plans to vote to impeach MORE. They also accused him of obstructing Congress during their subsequent investigation of that episode.

They say such conduct rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors — the grounds for impeachment under the Constitution — and that leaving a lawless president in office threatens the very basis of American democracy.

“The facts are clear — irrefutable, in fact,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Photographer leaves Judiciary hearing after being accused of taking photos of member notes Overnight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices | Senate confirms Trump FDA pick | Trump officials approve Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina MORE (D-Calif.) said earlier in the day.

Republicans fought back in defense of their White House ally.

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanDemocrats object to Meadows passing note to Jordan from dais Live coverage: House panel debates articles of impeachment Horowitz to appear before second Senate panel next week MORE (R-Ohio) offered an amendment to gut the abuse-of-power charge, arguing that there could be no “quid pro quo” since the U.S. aid was ultimately delivered without Kyiv announcing the investigations Trump sought.

“This amendment strikes article one because article one ignores the truth,” he said.

Several hours later, Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzPhotographer leaves Judiciary hearing after being accused of taking photos of member notes Democrat calls Gaetz the ‘pot calling the kettle black’ after Hunter Biden drug-use comments Pentagon to take bigger role in vetting foreign students after Pensacola shooting MORE (R-Fla.) offered another amendment to add language characterizing Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden, as “a well-known corrupt company” — a provision designed to frame Trump’s investigation requests as valid anti-corruption efforts, not political bullying.

“There is no way in the United States of America that honestly pursuing political corruption is a political offense,” Gaetz said.

Democrats argued otherwise.

“The idea of Donald Trump leading an anti-corruption effort is like Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNorth Korea accuses US of ‘hostile provocation’ in missile test criticism Live coverage: House panel debates articles of impeachment Bolton rips Trump administration’s move to block UN meeting on North Korea MORE leading a human-rights effort. It’s just not credible,” said Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineLive coverage: House panel debates articles of impeachment The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote MORE (D-R.I.), the head of Democrats’ messaging arm.

Aside from their amendments, Republicans also raised repeated objections that the process was unfair, including claims that Democrats ignored their request for a minority witness hearing.

“You should have run for a chairmanship, I believe, more than to be a rubber stamp for Mr. Schiff and Ms. Pelosi,” said Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.), senior Republican on the committee, referring to the Speaker and Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffMcConnell, White House lawyer huddle on impeachment strategy House GOP lawmaker wants Senate to hold ‘authentic’ impeachment trial Live coverage: House panel debates articles of impeachment MORE (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

Collins added that the rights of the minority party on the panel are “dead” moving forward.

The GOP protests were largely symbolic, as the majority Democrats easily shot them all down. But Republicans sought to put up a fight against the articles, using the introduction of multiple amendments to reassert their arguments in defense of the president.

The markup began the night before, with opening statements from the more than 40 members of the Judiciary panel — a three-and-a-half hour meeting notable for the absence of outbursts and other dramatic flourishes. Day 2 on Thursday was a much different beast, running for 14 hours and quickly devolving into ugly personal barbs as Republicans directed their scrutiny on Hunter Biden, and Democrats responded by blowing their own fire at the GOP members themselves.

When Gaetz began reading a New Yorker profile on Hunter Biden detailing alleged drug abuse, Rep. Hank Johnson Henry (Hank) C. JohnsonDemocrat calls Gaetz the ‘pot calling the kettle black’ after Hunter Biden drug-use comments Live coverage: House panel debates articles of impeachment Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote MORE (D-Ga.) responded with a thinly veiled punch back.

“It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international dispute when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car,” Gaetz had said before Johnson’s comment.

“The pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do,” Johnson said. “I don’t know which members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse [or] been busted in DUI. But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper,” Johnson said, appearing to reference Gaetz’s past Driving Under the Influence charge.

Next week’s impeachment vote will be part of a packed House calendar, as Democratic leaders are also hoping to pass two other big-ticket items just before leaving town for the two week holiday break: a revamped trade agreement with Canada and Mexico; and a sweeping spending bill to prevent a government shutdown. A House leadership aide said Thursday that the tentative schedule is to vote on the spending bill Tuesday, impeachment Wednesday, and trade on Thursday. That timetable, while subject to change, opens up the possibility that the House could recess a day earlier than previously scheduled.