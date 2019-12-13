On Thursday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Sean Hannity he would coordinate with the Trump administration lawyers on what evidence to introduce during the Senate impeachment trial and whether or not witnesses will be called.

McConnell said he would take orders from the White House on their proposed impeachment strategy.

Sen. McConnell: Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”

Mitch McConnell says he going to coordinate lawyers again on what evidence to introduce and whether or not witnesses are called pic.twitter.com/AQ9Up2iLzS — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2019

Of course, these statements by McConnell OUTRAGED Democrats and their liberal fake news media.

Democrats are outraged that Republicans may play politics with their political sham impeachment.

CNN accused McConnell of coordinating with the defense counsel.

“At the end of the day, Mitch McConnell is a juror, and so for the juror to be coordinating with defense counsel doesn’t make any sense.”@CongressmanRaja on the Senate Majority Leader working with White House counsel to plan for an impeachment trial. https://t.co/VfgoKIObOx pic.twitter.com/HYIU2FWANk — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2019

Senator Bennet slammed Mitch McConnell.

.@SenatorBennet slams Mitch McConnell for pledging to “do the president’s bidding” in the senate trial regardless of the evidence. This is process is RIGGED and the jury pool is tainted. pic.twitter.com/KAnqkToJmj — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) December 13, 2019

More CNN outrage.

.@RepRoKhanna: “For McConnell to be basically saying that the President is going to set the terms of the trial, that the President is going to get to decide the timetable and who is called — our founders would be rolling over in their graves” https://t.co/Zzzt5JN95q pic.twitter.com/zthzF7lvWF — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 13, 2019

Let’s hope Republicans drag this out until spring and call EVERY witness including Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Barack Obama.

