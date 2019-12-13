https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/democrats-cnn-outraged-after-mitch-mcconnell-says-he-will-work-with-trump-admin-on-sham-impeachment-trial/

On Thursday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Sean Hannity he would coordinate with the Trump administration lawyers on what evidence to introduce during the Senate impeachment trial and whether or not witnesses will be called.

McConnell said he would take orders from the White House on their proposed impeachment strategy.

Sen. McConnell: Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”

Of course, these statements by McConnell OUTRAGED Democrats and their liberal fake news media.

Democrats are outraged that Republicans may play politics with their political sham impeachment.

CNN accused McConnell of coordinating with the defense counsel.

Senator Bennet slammed Mitch McConnell.

More CNN outrage.

Let’s hope Republicans drag this out until spring and call EVERY witness including Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Barack Obama.

