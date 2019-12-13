(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The historic vote on Friday is only the fourth of its kind taken by the committee. It sends the articles to the House floor for a vote that Speaker Nancy Pelosi said will take place next week.

Lawmakers voted in favor of both articles along party lines, 23-17, following a debate that stretched over three days and exposed the sharp partisan divide in Congress over the effort to impeach Trump for soliciting Ukraine’s help investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic officials.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, gaveled in the hearing Friday without more debate on amendments or statements from lawmakers.

