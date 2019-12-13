President Donald Trump criticized the Wall Street Journal Friday for its reporting on a possible deal with China.

“The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night that Trump had agreed to a “limited trade agreement” with China to roll back tariffs on its products and cancel the proposed round of tariffs scheduled for December 15, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

“Fake News,” Trump wrote. “They should find a better leaker!”

While reporting was widespread on Thursday that the president was prepared to make a deal with China, Trump remained silent about any deal, despite meeting with his economic and trade advisers.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Breitbart News at the beginning of the week to be skeptical of stories breaking about the deal in Bloomberg News or the Wall Street Journal.

“If you see a story breaking in either Bloomberg News or the Wall Street Journal, you really need to heavily discount that,” Navarro said in an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily on Monday. “Those are the two main sources for Chinese propaganda.”