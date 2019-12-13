Thanks to its mild weather and an assortment of other factors, Florida has become a key spot for self-driving cars, Axios is reporting.

Here’s a look at some of what is going on in the Sunshine State:

Ford and the company’s partner, Argo AI, are testing autonomous vehicles in Miami with expected commercial deployment set for 2021.

Voyage, another AV developer, is experimenting with driverless shuttles in The Villages, a retirement community.

Waymo brought vehicles to Florida to see how sensors performed during the rainy season.

State Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican, has been leading the effort to bring the programs to Florida. Brandes co-sponsored a law last June that makes it more attractive for companies to test AVs in the state, according to Axios.

The law stipulates that a fully autonomous vehicle can operate without a human safety driver, provided the company has $1 million in insurance, according to Axios.

“We have the right ecosystem, and we’re allowing companies to thrive,” Brandes said. “Most state laws hurt, rather than help” AV development.

The state recently launched the second phase of construction on a 475-acres AV testing facility outside Orlando.