Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, citing the risk of a post-crash interior fire.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers certain models between the years 2017 and 2019 with carpet flooring that could experience a post-crash interior fire.

According to the statement, in affected vehicles, a front seat belt pretensioner that deploys during a crash could generate excessive sparks and possibly ignite a fire.

Ford said it was aware of one report of a fire-related to this condition in the United States and was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

The affected vehicles were built in Ford’s Kentucky truck plant between Oct. 8, 2015, and Oct. 29, 2019, the company said.

The recall impacts 490,574 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 56,112 in Canada, and 852 in Mexico, Ford said.

Battery Fire Risk

Earlier this year in September, Ford recalled about 322,000 cars also to prevent fire risk, this time the risk was found into the batteries, which could catch fire due to acid leakage, trade publication KFZ-betrieb reported, citing Germany’s KBA federal motor authority.

According to the report, the recall affected Mondeo, S-MAX and Galaxy vehicles made between Feb. 13, 2014 and Feb. 11, 2019, adding about 101,000 cars were affected in Germany.

Representatives for Ford and the KBA were not immediately available for comment.

SUV Recall

During that same month, Ford said that it was also recalling some 2017 Explorer SUVs after receiving reports of 31 people injuring their hands on sharp edges down the side of the front seat.

Ford Explorers leave Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 18, 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The company said owners could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console, which could result in injury.

This recall affects 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada, and 3,045 in Mexico, Ford said.

NTD staff contributed to this report.