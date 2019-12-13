Democrat lawmakers voted for impeachment of President Trump on Friday morning in the House Judiciary Committee.

23 Democrats for impeachment

17 Republicans against impeachment

No witnesses were brought forth during the Judiciary Committee’s hearings on impeachment.

Only left-wing lawyers and professors were allowed to testify against President Trump.

On Friday Democrats voted along party lines to impeach President Trump on a complete sham.

No crimes were identified.

There are 31 so-called “moderate” Democrats who must oppose the Trump impeachment or lose their congressional seat back in November.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told FOX News on Friday she was not sure how she will vote on the impeachment.

Does she side with her party or vote against her party and risk losing her seat anyway?

Slotkin was blamed for the resurgence of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

She has a record of destruction.

This one needs to go.

