Republicans are fundraising off of Friday’s vote by the House Judiciary Committee, which approved charges of abuse of power and of obstruction against President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, shortly after the panel’s vote, Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel wrote: “Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath promised to work with @realDonaldTrump.

“What did she do instead?

“Break that promise by voting for (Nancy) Pelosi’s partisan sham today.

“Chip in now to support POTUS and help defeat her in November! #GA06.”

The tweet linked to a fundraising page, which urged people to “fight back” against impeachment.”