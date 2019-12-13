Hillary showed off her new look last night at a fancy Broadway event with husband, Bill.

It appears as though she’s had some kind of round of botox injections or plastic surgery, as the 72-year-old appeared wrinkle-free through the cheeks and the bags under her eyes are now gone.

(Click image to enlarge)

Fortunately this wasn’t photoshopped, as several sites are chiming in on this, including Daily Mail, which spoke to a doctor who specializes in “aesthetics”:

Her glowing skin was noticeably smoother and her cheeks more defined than earlier in the week, when she spoke at the Jewish Labor Committee’s Annual Human Rights Awards Dinner in the city on Monday. Aesthetic expert Dr Ross Perry, founder of www.cosmedics.co.uk, said Hillary has been ‘genetically blessed’ with good skin – but claimed it could also be a result of Botox, injectable dermal fillers and Blepharoplasty. ‘Hilary Clinton looks fantastic and I would suggest this is down to regular tweakments and procedures over the years, which appears less noticeable than having dramatic work done all in one go. ‘Her forehead looks particularly smooth, which would suggest Botox has been administered in the forehead, frown line and around the eye area, as there appears to be minimal crows feet. ‘For someone of 72, I’d expect to see a more furrowed brow with extensive creasing and lines around the eyes.’ Dr Perry added that he suspects Hillary may have had Blepharoplasty, a procedure in which excess skin above the eye is removed. ‘I would suggest she’s also had this to target the under eye bags and to smooth further wrinkles from the corners of her eyes.’

You can verify the authenticity of these images yourself at Wire Image, where the originals were posted by photographer Bruce Glikas.

This is only the latest in Hillary’s strange fashion sense and image saga, which seems to grow more and more twisted every other month.

Some think this is in preparation for her eventual Presidential candidacy in the 2020 race.

