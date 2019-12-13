Another Trump District Democrat Ripped By Constituents Over Impeachment: ‘If She Votes For Impeachment, She’s Screwed’
FLASHBACK: CNN’s Jim Sciutto Defended Steele Dossier More Than Anybody
Bernie Sanders Retracts Endorsement Of Dem Candidate Who Wanted To Legalize Bestiality
Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: The Media Has Some Apologizing To Do After The IG Report
House Democrats Attended Trump’s Holiday Party At White House Hours Before Filing Articles Of Impeachment
The Supreme Court Will Hear President Trump’s Bid To Shield Financial Records
After Being Terminated, Trey Gowdy Is Back At Fox News
Melania Trump Cites Key Difference Between Barron And Greta Thunberg
‘A Bunch Of Liars!’ — Woman Repeatedly Crashes MSNBC’s Impeachment Live Shot
More Than A Million People Sign Petition Bashing Netflix Movie Implying Jesus Christ Is Gay
CNN Producer Resigns After Project Veritas Video Accuses Him Of Misconduct
Former Fox Anchor Wants To Be Released From NDA To Speak On Sexual Harassment Allegations
Warren Campaign Touted Endorsement From Anti-Israel Politician Who Called Cory Booker ‘AIPAC Puppet’: Report
House Judiciary Committee Votes To Move Forward With Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump
Crossfire Hurricane Team Didn’t Know About Steele’s Work For A Russian Oligarch, DOJ Report Says
Trump Says Republicans Could Get Impeachment Payback On Next Democratic President
Taking Stock Of Chinese Political Infiltration In Hong Kong, Taiwan, And Australia
FACT CHECK: Did Trump Predict Brexit At His Scottish Golf Course ‘The Day Before’ The Vote?
FARRELL: Obama Wanted To Know Everything His Trump Spies Were Doing, And It Looks Like He Did
J.D. GORDON: Top 5 Reasons Trump’s Impeachment Was Inevitable
We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed
Jerry Nadler Said In 2018 That A ‘Partisan Impeachment’ Would ‘Tear The Country Apart’ — Now He’s Overseeing A One-Party Impeachment Push