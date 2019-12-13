https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/huckabee-asserts-trump-eligible-for-third-term-says-hes-been-named-to-head-up-2024-re-election-campaign/

Mike Huckabee is a master troll, and he trolled the @#*&%# out of Democrats on Thursday.

Touting a TV appearance, Huckabee said he’d explain how President Trump “will be eligible for a 3rd term due to the illegal attempts by Comey, Dems, and media , et al attempting to oust him as
@POTUS.”

And he added: “so that’s why I was named to head up the 2024 re-election.”

Liberals lost it.

“That is not how the Constitution works, you throttlebottom,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Look up the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution,” wrote another.

Another accused the former Arkansas governor of being drunk.

“God man !!!how much alcohol do you actually drink to make a statement like that!!! You crazy boy!!!”

A couple hours after his first tweet, Huckabee decided to troll a little more.

“Greatly honored to be asked to chair @realDonaldTrump re-election campaign for @POTUS in 2024. Gives me lots of time to plan! By then the Dems will no longer be a political party in America, replaced by the New Whig Party,” he wrote.

Some still didn’t get the joke.

“That’s called a dictator,” wrote one Twitterer.

“No. Not awesome. Illegal,” wrote another, posting the text of the 22nd Amendment.

Liberals have been repeatedly warning that Trump will try to serve a third term as president. S.E. Cupp, who hosts a weekend CNN show called “Unfiltered,” took to Twitter on Sunday to pass along the conspiracy theory.

“Remember when Bloomberg demanded a third term as mayor and got it?” Cupp asked her 415,000 followers. “Trump will do the same. Beware, the same autocratic impulses…”

Actor Robert De Niro also told The Daily Beast last month: “He’s going to be history at one point, though he’d love to be president for life. He jokes about it. I think that if he became president for a second term he’d try to have a third term, and let smarter people manipulate it into getting us into some kind of altercation: a war.”

“The only other president who served a third term was Roosevelt because he was in a war, and this fool would go and start something. This was what Marty Scorsese was saying, and I said, ‘Marty, I never thought of that. I never thought he’d go for a third term if there was a war or something,’” De Niro explains. “Trump joked about being ‘president for life’ with [Chinese president Xi Jinping] and so-on, he’ll pardon anybody, he’ll do anything. The day after he was elected, I went on a TV show and said I’d give him the benefit of the doubt and say that I hope he won’t be as bad as I think he will be, but he’s turned out to be a lot worse.”

Trump has stoked the flames.

But the 22nd Amendment says a person can only serve two elected terms as president of the United States.

What’s funniest in all this is that liberals seem to be giving Trump a SECOND term right out of the chute.

The post Huckabee Asserts Trump Eligible For Third Term, Says He’s Been ‘Named To Head Up 2024 Re-Election Campaign’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...