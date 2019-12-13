Mike Huckabee is a master troll, and he trolled the @#*&%# out of Democrats on Thursday.

Touting a TV appearance, Huckabee said he’d explain how President Trump “will be eligible for a 3rd term due to the illegal attempts by Comey, Dems, and media , et al attempting to oust him as

@POTUS.”

And he added: “so that’s why I was named to head up the 2024 re-election.”

I’ll be on @seanhannity 2nite @FoxNews at 9pm ET and will explain how @realDonaldTrump will be eligible for a 3rd term due to the illegal attempts by Comey, Dems, and media , et al attempting to oust him as @POTUS so that’s why I was named to head up the 2024 re-election. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 12, 2019

Liberals lost it.

“That is not how the Constitution works, you throttlebottom,” wrote one Twitter user.

That is not how the Constitution works, you throttlebottom. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) December 12, 2019

“Look up the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution,” wrote another.

Look up the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) December 12, 2019

Another accused the former Arkansas governor of being drunk.

“God man !!!how much alcohol do you actually drink to make a statement like that!!! You crazy boy!!!”

God man !!! how much alcohol do you actually drink to make a statement like that!!! You crazy boy!!! — Donna (@missneilie) December 12, 2019

A couple hours after his first tweet, Huckabee decided to troll a little more.

“Greatly honored to be asked to chair @realDonaldTrump re-election campaign for @POTUS in 2024. Gives me lots of time to plan! By then the Dems will no longer be a political party in America, replaced by the New Whig Party,” he wrote.

Greatly honored to be asked to chair @realDonaldTrump re-election campaign for @POTUS in 2024. Gives me lots of time to plan! By then the Dems wil no longer be a political party in America, replaced by the New Whig Party. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 12, 2019

Some still didn’t get the joke.

“That’s called a dictator,” wrote one Twitterer.

That’s called a dictator — Patrick Garber (@ZaesEQ2) December 12, 2019

“No. Not awesome. Illegal,” wrote another, posting the text of the 22nd Amendment.

Liberals have been repeatedly warning that Trump will try to serve a third term as president. S.E. Cupp, who hosts a weekend CNN show called “Unfiltered,” took to Twitter on Sunday to pass along the conspiracy theory.

“Remember when Bloomberg demanded a third term as mayor and got it?” Cupp asked her 415,000 followers. “Trump will do the same. Beware, the same autocratic impulses…”

Remember when Bloomberg demanded a third term as mayor, and got it? Trump will do the same. Beware, the same autocratic impulses… — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 8, 2019

Actor Robert De Niro also told The Daily Beast last month: “He’s going to be history at one point, though he’d love to be president for life. He jokes about it. I think that if he became president for a second term he’d try to have a third term, and let smarter people manipulate it into getting us into some kind of altercation: a war.”

“The only other president who served a third term was Roosevelt because he was in a war, and this fool would go and start something. This was what Marty Scorsese was saying, and I said, ‘Marty, I never thought of that. I never thought he’d go for a third term if there was a war or something,’” De Niro explains. “Trump joked about being ‘president for life’ with [Chinese president Xi Jinping] and so-on, he’ll pardon anybody, he’ll do anything. The day after he was elected, I went on a TV show and said I’d give him the benefit of the doubt and say that I hope he won’t be as bad as I think he will be, but he’s turned out to be a lot worse.”

Trump has stoked the flames.

…..news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

But the 22nd Amendment says a person can only serve two elected terms as president of the United States.

What’s funniest in all this is that liberals seem to be giving Trump a SECOND term right out of the chute.

