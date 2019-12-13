Oh boy! Hunter Biden is going to be a daddy for the fifth time.

Biden’s new South African wife Melissa Cohen, 32, is pregnant and in her second trimester, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter is going to be a really busy man having to provide for two babies because he is currently battling his baby mama Lunden Roberts in court.

Hunter Biden married Melissa Cohen after only knowing her for 10 days. The two have been married for 7 months.

The wife of Hunter Biden is expecting a child and is well into her second trimester, DailyMailTV can reveal. Melissa Cohen Biden, 32, showed off her blossoming baby bump as she ran some errands in Los Angeles on Thursday. The pregnancy will come as a surprise to many, given scandal-ridden Biden’s messy paternity case with another baby mama in Arkansas. But it appears former Vice President Joe Biden’s troubled son now has another bouncing baby on its way, this time with his wife of seven months. A close friend of Melissa told DailyMailTV that while the couple is ‘thrilled’ at having a baby, there’s also a lot of anxiety around the pregnancy.

Hunter’s other baby mama Lunden Roberts will get to grill Biden under oath on December 23 about the money he made whilst sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

A judge in Arkansas has ordered Hunter Biden to be deposed in Roberts’ child support lawsuit and answer questions about the money he made from Burisma and his ties to foreign governments.

Last week deadbeat dad Hunter Biden blew off a court hearing in Arkansas over his child support payments to his baby mama Lunden Roberts, and his lawyer abruptly quit.

Now Hunter is refusing to pay Lunden Roberts’ $11,000 legal bill so she is turning the screws on Biden and demanding to know how much Burisma Holdings paid him.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is not being compliant — she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Hunter Biden claimed in a sworn statement that he is currently in debt, unemployed with no monthly income.

He will soon have another mouth to feed — maybe Grandpa Joe can help him out!

