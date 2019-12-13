The wife of Hunter Biden is expecting a child and is well into her second trimester, DailyMailTV can reveal.

Melissa Cohen Biden, 32, showed off her blossoming baby bump as she ran some errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pregnancy will come as a surprise to many, given scandal-ridden Biden’s messy paternity case with another baby mama in Arkansas.

Lunden Roberts, 28, filed suit against Biden, 49, in May, seeking child support for their 16-month-old child – a child Biden denied was his until a DNA test proved otherwise.

But it appears former Vice President Joe Biden’s troubled son now has another bouncing baby on its way, this time with his wife of seven months.

A close friend of Melissa told DailyMailTV that while the couple is ‘thrilled’ at having a baby, there’s also a lot of anxiety around the pregnancy.

South African beauty Melissa was make-up free and appeared relaxed, dressed in sweat pants, sneakers and a comfortable sweater on Thursday

A close friend of Melissa told DailyMailTV that while the couple is ‘thrilled’ at having a baby there’s also a lot of anxiety around the pregnancy. They said: ‘Friends are deeply concerned, anyone who knows Melissa knows that she’s one of the sweetest people you can meet. She’s in love with Hunter and of course they’re thrilled, but the pain and stress they’re going through every day is cause for real concern’

They said: ‘Friends are deeply concerned, anyone who knows Melissa knows that she’s one of the sweetest people you can meet.

‘She’s in love with Hunter and of course they’re thrilled, but the pain and stress they’re going through every day is cause for real concern.

‘There is constant hatred directed towards them from Trump supporters and the President himself.

‘People are attacking her, she’s not running for office, her husband’s dad is, all she wants to do is keep her unborn child safe.’

Trump has ramped up the pressure on Joe Biden’s son in recent months.

In October he tweeted: ‘Where’s Hunter?’ and in another tweet he wrote: ‘He has totally disappeared!’

The President has started using the ‘Where’s Hunter?’ slogan at political rallies and his 2020 campaign website is even selling $25 t-shirts reading ‘Where’s Hunter?’.

The President’s stance has provoked a tidal wave of online abuse and hate against Biden and his wife.

The source added: ‘And Melissa is also not making a noise about being a new mom because she is respectful of the other woman’s child and her mother.

‘Luckily she’s a very strong woman and she will get through this with Hunter because they have a love which is strong.’

Biden and Melissa are currently living in LA but are considering relocating to keep their family safe.

South African beauty Melissa, 32, was make-up free and appeared relaxed, dressed in sweat pants, sneakers and a comfortable sweater, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMailTV.

She was spotted wheeling a shopping cart from a grocery store before loading the groceries into the trunk of her car.

Biden has three daughters from his first wife Kathleen – Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. The two couple separated after 23 years of marriage, with their divorce finalized in 2017.

However, before they were officially divorced, Biden began dating his brother Beau’s widow Hallie after he died from brain cancer in 2015.

The two were together for two years before splitting. Weeks later, it was announced Biden had married Melissa.

The businessman – who has been at the center of a political firestorm over his links to a Ukrainian energy company – married Melissa 10 days after they met in an impromptu wedding on May 16 this year.

Biden and Melissa recently gave an interview to ABC News from inside their home and Biden showed off his own private art studio.

DailyMailTV revealed details of the couple’s nuptials held on the rundown roof deck of Cohen’s former modest one bedroom West Hollywood apartment.

The only guests in attendance to the $500 cut price wedding was a male friend of Cohen and her pet poodle.

And with a baby on the way things seem to be going from strength to strength for the couple.

Despite Biden’s personal bliss it’s been a difficult few months for the businessman, whose dad Joe is a frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race.

Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian oil company Burisma from April 2014 to April 2019.

He is said to have been paid as much as $83,000 a month, even though he had no experience in the energy industry.

His appointment to the board has been at the heart of the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats have launched into President Donald Trump as Trump is alleged to have pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find dirt on Biden in a bid to harm his father’s presidential ambitions.

Amid the political furore Biden, who has been through rehab several times through drug addiction, has also been mired by a paternity suit filed by his old flame Roberts.

Biden conceived a baby with Roberts after the two had met while she worked at a strip club in Washington D.C.

Earlier this week DailyMail.com revealed Roberts – who wants Biden to pay support for the child – will get to grill him under oath about his finances while he was on the board of Burisma, according to court papers filed in Arkansas.

Biden is expected to bring all his financial records as Robert’s legal team plans to question him about his monthly earnings serving as a board member for Burisma.

The deposition will take place a few days before Christmas in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Friday, Biden submitted to the court five years of his financial records, which are sealed.