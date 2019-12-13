President Trump spoke to reporters today after the House Judiciary Democrats voted to impeach him.

President Trump told reporters he would like a long trial.

Republican leaders including Lindsey Graham want to give Democrats a pass and protect the CIA leaker Eric Ciaramella by not calling in any witnesses.

That way Democrats can do the same thing in a few more months.

Trump is right…

Eric Ciaramella is not a whistleblower. He is a CIA leaker and a far left political hack with an agenda to remove Trump from office.

On October 8th Ciaramella approached the intelligence community to correct his statement after news broke on October 2nd that he visited his close friends in Adam Schiff’s office before he turned their whistlblower report. Ciaramella lied about meeting with the Schiff team before he turned in his complaint.

On October 2nd news broke that Schiff and Ciarmella BOTH LIED about their communications before the complaint was filed.

So on October 8th Ciaramella contacted the ICIG to correct his lies on his complaint.

If Ciaramella’s name was Roger Stone he would be facing 50 years in prison for this lie.

More on Eric Ciaramella:

CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint on August 12 over President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky where the two discussed ferreting out corruption. This included talk on investigating the Biden crime family. Ciaramella was not on the call. He just heard about it and his report was filled with inaccuracies.

** The so-called “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella is a Democrat who had a “professional” tie to a 2020 Democrat.

** Ciaramella coordinated and took guidance from Adam Schiff’s staff and Schiff lied about it.

** Schiff’s staff recommended attorneys for the so called “whistleblower.”

** Ciaramella was kicked out of the White House for leaking negative stories about Donald Trump in 2017.

** Trump-hater Ciaramella was behind the fake story that Putin told Trump to fire Comey — a COMPLETE FAKE NEWS STORY from 2017!

** Ciaramella’s attorneys worked for James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and donated to Joe Biden.

** An attorney for Ciaramella is a member of the #Resistance.

** Ciaramella worked with Joe Biden in the executive branch when he was Vice President.

** Ciaramella had no problem with the Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s million dollar pay-for-play scandal with Ukraine.

** Ciaramella traveled with Joe Biden to the Ukraine.

** Ciaramella worked with DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa in the creation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

** A former associate of James Clapper, Charles McCullough, assisted Ciaramella with his complaint against Trump.

** And Adam Schiff’s aides, Abigail Grace and Sean Misko worked with Ciaramella in the White House.

** Eric Ciaramella was a guest of Joe Biden to a luncheon with the Italian Prime Minister in 2016.

** And as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today Eric Ciaramella hosted the White House meeting in January 2016 when Ukrainian officials were told to get rid of the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma.

This is why Adam Schiff does not want Eric Ciaramella’s name mentioned during the public testimony this week.

