It’s sad that I have to say “I told you so!” but predictably, no matter how much spin we see from Fox News’ prime-time hosts and others who invested themselves in the obviously fictitious notion that the just-released U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the origins of the so-called Russian collusion investigation would have heads roll at the FBI and other Deep State government agencies, the document turned out to be a near total cover-up.

Why is this? Put simply, the government and legal establishments, when called on the carpet for their misdeeds, illegality and in the case of the Steele Dossier, Fusion GPS and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court criminal capers, circle the wagons and protect each other.

That is the unwritten manifesto in the Washington, D.C., swamp, where there is no truth – and even to call it fiction would be too charitable. Our nation’s capital has taken on the mantle of King Louis XVI’s Versailles Palace, with so-called American nobility who prance around like the mignons of pre-revolution France, telling the people to go to hell. Indeed, the mantra of King Louis and his equally corrupt wife, Queen Marie Antoinette, was “after me the deluge,” meaning we could care less how we destroy the Gallic nation; for the time being we will rape, pillage and stuff riches into our corrupt pockets and the peasants can be damned.

In the end the king and queen got what they deserved: all-expense-paid trips to Place de la Concorde in Paris, where guillotines were awaiting them. And while I am hardly advocating such punishment for our American nobility, equally as corrupt and greedy as the lecherous occupants of Versailles Palace, it’s time some real medicine be administered to our sinking justice system, a system so inherently compromised and, yes, corrupt that the peasants someday, if the sinking ship of state is not soon righted, may react as they did in 1789, the same year ironically our Constitution was enacted.

In our republic today, there is no consequence for those at the highest levels of our government and legal system who commit crimes against We the People. The higher ups walk off scot-free to continue their raping and pillaging of our beloved country.

This is not just a disgrace; it is more than a legal travesty. It represents, as Dinesh D’Souza wrote about tangentially in his book and film, the “Death of A Nation.”

By contrast, the rest of us peasants have to live by the rules set forth in the Ten Commandments – thou shall not lie, bear false witness or steal. These and the other Commandments form the basis of our Judeo-Christian- based legal system, which are codified into our common law and criminal statutes.

Last week, I focused my limited television time, as I have been doing recently when I have few spare moments, on the Golf Channel, which was covering Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas. And while I was watching, long-distance telephoto television cameras zeroed in on Patrick Reed, the No. 11 ranked professional golfer in the world. Reed had just hit his drive into a deep sand bunker.

As the cameras focused on Reed’s preparation to hit his shot to the awaiting green, it captured him conspicuously attempting to improve his lie in the sand on not just one but two occasions. It was clear to me and anyone else who was watching that Reed’s cheating was intentional, as any golfer knows that improving a lie, much less touching the sand, is worthy of a two stroke penalty. And, the “clever” way Reed went about trying to conceal his cheating demonstrated that in all likelihood he has been doing the same thing throughout his “successful” career, much like A-Rod, Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco and Roger Clemens became addicted to taking steroids to dishonestly improve their baseball performances and records. And for that, they poetically were banned from baseball’s Hall of Fame.

The reaction in the golf community this week was also harsh and uniform. No one, and I mean no one, attempted to cover up or make excuses for what Reed had attempted to do. And, as a result of his cheating – illegal in the game of golf – he was indeed penalized two shots, enough to cause him to lose the chance of winning Tiger’s Hero World Challenge, where he finished two shots behind Henrik Stenson, the ultimate victor.

In today’s legal world, our three branches of government and the federal judiciary in particular, who are entrusted to represent We the People, circle the wagons and as a general rule protect the political and legal equivalent of professional golfer Patrick Reed. There is little to no consequence to cheating, lying and stealing as concerns the swamp’s nobility, because federal judges are by and large the lackeys of those politicians and government officials who put them on the bench.

Ask yourself this question and keep it emblazoned in your patriotic mind: Why haven’t the judges who sit on the Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Court penalized with contempt findings, as pro golf has done with Reed with a two stroke penalty, those persons in the FBI and DOJ who presented fraudulent affidavits to them, sworn declarations that triggered the phony Russian collusion investigation of our great president, his family and colleagues. Clearly, these federal judges were feloniously lied to, yet they sit on their high perches, known as judicial benches, and twiddle their compromised and corrupt thumbs, much like the yes men who sat on the courts of King George III and the French monarchs.

This is why We the People must rise up, peacefully and legally, and restore, implement and enforce our own justice system. It’s why we need to empanel citizens grand juries and mete out justice not at the guillotine, but in people’s courts, with judges chosen by We the People, not government hacks and the special interests that line the hacks’ pockets. If we do not have the courage to do so, our nation will soon cease to exist!

