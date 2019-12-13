Guest post by Ted Malloch and Felipe Cuello

In the end, it WAS all about Brexit.

Jeremy “Jezza” Corbyn is, by any reasonable definition of the term, a hardcore “Lefty”.

His (Capital-L) Left was, once upon a time, anti-EU.

They were also against open borders – mainly for reasons pertaining to the interests of organized labour (unions).

His political flip-flops on both of these issues are relatively unprecedented among perennial backbenchers like Jezza, who has held his seat in the London ward of Islington since way back in 1983.

If this constituency – blue collar unionized labor and skeptics of international commitments – sounds familiar, it should.

These are the Trump Democrats that delivered Donald Trump’s victories in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio in 2016 (and will do so again in 2020).

Four Years – a political eternity ago – Jezza became leader of the Labour Party.

In the wake of David Cameron’s defeat of Ed Miliband in 2015 (by a smaller margin than Boris beat Corbyn, might one add) Jezza’s Leninist apparatchiks executed a hostile takeover of the whole Labour party.

They methodically purged Blairite elements until the levers of power were all in the Corbynista power structure. I

It remains an open question how the power struggle that inevitably follows Jezza’s resignation will now play out.

Despite the admirable discipline evidenced by these maneuvers, Corbyn was unable to impose the imprimatur of “Lexiteer” (leftist brexiteer) on party doctrine.

During the 2016 Referendum, Labour half-heartedly campaigned for Remain and lost – reasonable fingers pointed to the Corbyn’s lack of commitment to the cause of European Federalism.

Down to his debates against loveable Boris Johnson – brand-new Brexit deal in hand – Corbyn still hedged on his position on Brexit.

Rather than say (as Trump has in similar situations) that his victory within Labour ratified the Eurosceptic persuasion, he ceded the ground to rearguard actions by Remainer elements.

The fantasy of a do-over second referendum to annul the result of the first one somehow became the official policy of the Labour party.

Half-measures weren’t appealing to the newly-radical Labourites whose ranks swelled with (capital L) Lefties once Corbyn’s leadership was cemented into place.

Corbyn’s denunciation by major religious figures was certainly a factor – The Archbishop of Canterbury, a collection of Hindu religious figures, and the Chief Rabbi of the UK spoke out against Jezza for his unacceptable links to anti-Semitic terrorist groups and support of deeply anti-Semitic figures within Labour’s hierarchies.

Whoever executes the inevitable purge of Labour after Corbyn relinquishes the leadership of the opposition should start with this bit of unfinished business.

They also need to rethink support for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Maduro regime and the list goes on and on…

It bears mentioning that the host of The Apprentice (UK), Lord Alan Sugar – a Jewish self-made billionaire elevated to the House of Lords by Labour PM Tony Blair – renounced the Labour party because of Corbyn’s latent anti-Semitic strain of political organizing.

He endorsed Boris.

Pity Labour.

Contrast this with the historic and strong performance by Boris Johnson’s Conservatives – a full embrace of Brexit, complete with a methodical purge of Remainer counter-revolutionaries, delivered seats that had never been won by the Conservatives.

Many of these were in the Red Wall in the North of England that never vote Tory.

Corbyn, having had the chance to coalesce into a “Remain alliance” with the lesser parties of the UK’s pantheon, preferred to go his own way and run candidates in every last seat.

For a Brexit election – a single, up or down issue – dividing the Remain vote seems to have been fatal to all these Remain politicians.

The poor Liberal Democrats even lost the seat of their own party leader – an embarrassment in any circumstance, a strategic mistake by Remainers in this election.

The Conservatives picked up her seat.in Scotland.

The election turnout came out at a steady 66.7% – down slightly on the Brexit referendum’s cool 75%, but still higher than recent elections, lending great legitimacy to these dramatic results.

The rallying cry was: Get Brexit Done. That is what the people reconfirmed, loudly.

Will the US Democrats learn anything from Corbyn’s mistakes?

Probably not.

In politics, arguments are settled at the ballot box, and without a resounding Republican victory in 2020, the (capital L) Leftist tide in America won’t be turned back.

The good news is, the Brits proved it can be done.

Margaret Thatcher proved it in 1979; Ronald Reagan in 1980; and Boris Johnson has proved it again, 40 years later.

Can the Republicans one-up the British Tories now in 2020?

We can, and we will.

Watch.

It is after all Trump’s World.

In our new book, by that title, out shortly that you can pre-order: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/trumps-world-theodore-roosevelt-malloch/1132754162?ean=9781630061319

find out what that implies for the wide world of politics.

