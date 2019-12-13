Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Friday that he believes the two suspects behind the Tuesday attack at a Jewish kosher market intended to target children at a Jewish school attached to the market.

Fulop said that this information is based on obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

The attack reportedly carried out by David Anderson and Francine Graham — who were both allegedly affiliated with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement — took the lives of at least six people, including a police officer and both suspects.

What are the details?

Fulop told NorthJersey.com that the footage corroborated his statement.

“It is pretty apparent that he goes to the adjacent door first and then turns,” Fulop said. “Secondly, it is pretty apparent from the amount of firepower and weapons he brought to that location. Clearly he had intentions of doing more damage than just murdering three people in a deli.”

Fulop promised the public that he would be forthcoming to the public with regard to any information about the attack.

“We will never know with 100 percent certainty as they are deceased, but based on those facts, it is pretty easy to conclude,” Fulop said.

On Friday, Fulop also tweeted about the news.

“My opinion is that as more info comes out it’ll become increasingly clear that the target was the 50 children at the Yeshiva attached to that store. We will never know 100% but the doorway to the yeshiva was 3 feet away + it seems he goes in that direction 1st,” he wrote.

He added, “This is a horrible tragedy but even in so much darkness with lives lost there is some light in that without question had the bravery/quick response of the police not trapped them in the store this could have been much much worse.”

What else?

The FBI Newark Office — which is in charge of investigating the terror attack — said that it is waiting until they possess concrete evidence to determine the motive in the attack.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie told the outlet, “Every member of the public is free to speculate when a tragedy like this occurs. The FBI seeks out facts and methodically reviews evidence before drawing any conclusions.”