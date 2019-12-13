Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed President Donald Trump after he trolled climate activist Greta Thunberg, describing him as a “sweaty old man” who was left disappointed by his failure to win the TIME Person of the Year award for the second time.

Thunberg was announced as TIME Person of the Year on Wednesday morning as recognition for her worldwide campaigning for the environment and ringing the alarm bells about a supposed imminent climate catastrophe.

Trump described the result as “ridiculous,” calling on the 16-year-old to attend anger management classes.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The incident provided perfect material for Kimmel, who suggested that Trump was merely bitter at not winning the award himself.

“Says the sweaty old man who’s mad at a magazine because they didn’t put him on the cover of it,” Kimmel said of Trump’s tweet. “And the fact that Greta Thunberg is a teenager makes this especially insane.”

[embedded content]

“I’m old enough to remember a time when everyone at the White House had a full-blown hissy fit because a witness at Trump’s impeachment hearing had the gall to say the word Barron in a completely benign fashion,” Kimmel continued. “But I guess things have changed. Of course, the first lady did not tweet about this actual attack on a child.”

The ABC host went on to praise Thunberg for attempting to troll the president after she changed her Twitter bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio in response to Trump calling her TIME cover honor ‘ridiculous’ https://t.co/qBEjCvRfJt pic.twitter.com/WcwSUTMf8F — KTVU (@KTVU) December 12, 2019

“Trump hasn’t been roasted that thoroughly since the last time he locked himself in his tanning bed,” Kimmel claimed. “Aside from the obvious vomitous-ness of that rotting yam mocking a child with Aspergers again because she’s more popular than he is, this tweet he posted has the potential to get very interesting.”

It is not the first time that Trump has taken aim at Greta Thunberg as she lectures countries and their governments on their failure to save the planet. In September, the Swedish activist accused world leaders of having “stolen [her] dreams and my childhood” over their failure to tackle the issue.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump wrote mockingly at the time. “So nice to see!”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

