Former Vice President Joe Biden told supporters Thursday night Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s historic victory in Britain should send a warning to Democrats in 2020.

“Look what happens when the Labour Party moves so, so far to the left,” Biden said, predicting the headlines out of the parliamentary election results in Britain.

Biden commented on the British poll during a fundraiser in San Francisco.

Biden reminded Democrats that he was the candidate that could unite the party and defeat Trump, who he argued was similar to Johnson.

“You’re also going to see people saying, my god, Boris Johnson, who is kind of a physical and emotional clone of the president is able to win,” Biden said.

Johnson captured the same populist-nationalist forces in the country to rally to his side for the purpose of getting the United Kingdom out of the European Union, earning an over 80 seat majority for the Conservative Party in the elections.

President Trump was delighted by the news.

“Celebrate Boris!” Trump wrote on Twitter, predicting a swift trade deal with the United Kingdom after they left the European Union.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Johnson has promised to use his majority to “get Brexit done,” now likely to occur at the end of January 2020.

“This one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done,” Johnson told supporters on election night. “And not just to get Brexit done, but to unite this country and to take it forward and to focus on the priorities of the British people.”

He added, “I want to thank the people of this country for turning out in a December election that we didn’t want to call but which I think has turned out to be a historic election that gives us now in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better, and t0 unleash the potential of the entire people of this country and that is what we will now do.”