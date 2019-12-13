On Thursday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about how, even though the Democrats have disgraced themselves with impeachment, the country is still going strong. Video and partial transcript below:



This has been a really amazing week, in a lot of ways. It’s been full of so much misconduct and dishonesty, and yet it’s kind of hopeful at the same time. The Democrats truly have disgraced themselves, pushing forward with their impeachment charade in spite of the fact their hearings have turned up not a single crime and the public is clearly rejecting the entire scheme.

And at the same time, the media once again, through its integrity, … [has] attempt[ed] to distort and disguise the massively damning truth of the Horowitz report, which in revealing the outlandish misuse of power by the Obama administration’s FBI, also revealed the outlandish receptiveness of the mainstream press that covered up for it.

Watching the Democrats behave in a way that is genuinely harmful to the country, and watching the press not only lie about their actions, but lie about the fact that they lied about their actions before, it would be easy to lose hope. It would be easy to say that they’re so infested with freedom haters, and they’re so protected by the media’s cloud of mendacity, no good can come of it. And yet you can’t help getting the feeling that good may be coming from it, that the public is getting wise, that the narrative is turning toward the truth, and that as with Rudy Giuliani’s mayoralty in New York and Ronald Reagan’s American presidency, the sheer success of Trump’s pro-American enterprise is slowly overcoming the widespread power of the Left’s empire of lies.

As I’ve often said, conservatives are like doctors. Ours is a noble but tragic business. We’re trying to conserve a living thing: American liberty. And like all living things, liberty will one day die. But not today.

Today, we [are] coming up on 200 new Constitution-loving judges in the federal courts, we have an attorney general who will withstand criticism to protect our civil liberties from a rampaging Deep State. Today, our fellow citizens of every color have jobs to give them support and dignity, and the economy-destroying socialists and climate hysterics are largely powerless. Today, we have a president who moved to protect our fellow citizens who are Jews, who are always the canaries in the coal mine of oppression.

Every day [that] conservatism wins, every day [that] liberty lives, another child is born free, another life is completed in freedom. And all of us are handed another chance to keep the republic going for yet another day more. With a sense of tragedy and sense of humor and just enough courage to get by, it really is amazing how much shenanigans we can endure and how much good we can accomplish. Personally, I’m grateful to be even a small part of the fight. I’m grateful I wasn’t born in chains, I’m grateful that every time in my life the West has attempted suicide, we held the gun to our head, pulled the trigger and missed. Go figure.

The Left has done its worst this week and has been exposed for having done even worse before now. Yet here we are, and it’s a good day to be free.

