Americans for Prosperity has launched a campaign to tout the bipartisan group of House lawmakers who backed a bill to grant legal status to thousands of undocumented farm workers, The Hill is reporting.

The campaign by AFP, which is connected to conservative mega-donor Charles Koch’s network, will include digital ads and mailers. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act cleared the House on Wednesday by a 260-165 vote.

According to Fox News, the bill provides a process for undocumented farm workers to seek a temporary, five-and-a-half-year agricultural worker status as long as they have worked for about six months in the industry during the last two years.

And The Hill noted it would also expand E-Verify, a federal database system designed to show employers whether individual foreign nationals meet eligibility requirements to work in the U.S.

“It is encouraging to see lawmakers work across party lines to better equip farmers and ranchers to hire the workers needed to meet industry demands,” said AFP senior vice president of policy Jorge Lima.

The White House has not commented on the bill.