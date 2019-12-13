The battle for the democrat nomination to replace disgraced ex-congressperson Katie Hill is heating up. The Young Turks blowhard Cenk Uygur represents the bats*** wing of the party, and swamp creature Christy Smith is carrying the water for the establishment democrats. Both are trying to rack up endorsements. And both have their wings of the democrat party sparring with one another! It’s great!

Smith was recently endorsed by Pelosi, and she’s dealing with the criticisms:

If Christy Smith supporters aren’t Dehumanizing, their lying and abusing important words like about Misogyny or Racism to try to win political points, Because they have no issues to stand on. This is who the DNC is sending after Cenk on behalf of Centrists and Pelosi. https://t.co/o4GDDmMWKb — WintersKing 🌹 (@JosephW76281041) December 13, 2019

Cenk Uygur supports #MedicareForAll, #GreenNewDeal, & other progressive policies in line with Sanders’ platform. Christy Smith does not. — Burhan 🏝 (@_brohan_) December 12, 2019

Hey peanut brain, can you explain to me how democracy works real quick? I didn’t realize former elected officials choose their successors, not the voters. Also, please explain how Christy Smith is qualified because she’s a regular do nothing centrist. https://t.co/3zyR52WZ6M — Alexander (@Jorddstack_) December 13, 2019

Christy Smith Supporting Org HollywoodNow has no problem degrading important words like Misogny or “Anti-Muslim” in the name of attacking a progressive to defend the Centrist Pelosi Dems that are taking Corporate PAC money average $2,700 a donation They’re here to defend the rich https://t.co/857r6RnFQo — WintersKing 🌹 (@JosephW76281041) December 13, 2019

Christy Smith doesn’t support M4A, is a career politician, and has an average donation of over $2,000. Cenk’s said some goofy stuff but he’s since apologized and denounced all of it. I trust him in Congress a hell of a lot more than some corporate shill — Anish Bhasin 🏄‍♂️ 🧮 (@AnishFutbol) December 13, 2019

Vote #Cenk2020 for ca-25. He’s raising his money with the people because he will fight for the people unlike Christy Smith who’s raising it with corporate america. — Jose (@Jose_bern2020) December 3, 2019

This is disingenuous Christy. As a CA State Legislator, you need to take a portion of the blame for PG&E’s criminal enterprise. California Legislators, inc you, became ACCOMPLICES to PG&E’s deadly operation that put profit over people. They spent millions buying #CALeg allegiance — Trisha (@Trisha_Tahmasbi) November 27, 2019

It’s definitely a partisan issue if you bail out the private electric companies that cause these fires with OUR taxpayer dollars while simultaneously refusing to hold them accountable to any new regulations… Could it be that average donation size of over $2000 that you get? — Kody Amour (@kodyamour) November 26, 2019

Cenk was recently endorsed by Bernie.

Let the enraged snowflakes sound off!

He’s a misogynistic voice. Does that bother you? It bothers me. Another white male misogynist. Just what we need! — Jake Griffin, Promoted to Actual Scum. (@jyg08) December 13, 2019

A QUALIFIED WOMAN chosen by Katie Hill to replace her is running for Congress. Yet Bernie Sanders just endorsed misogynistic asshole Cenk Uygur. Probably because Pelosi endorsed Christy Smith yesterday. Donate to Christy Smith here: https://t.co/1vxk1GSTCb — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) December 12, 2019

We have enough beligerent mental cases seeking power cause they wanna hear the sound of their own voices hell to the fking no!! — ShilohMormontRoslin (@ShilohRoslin) December 13, 2019

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses known misogynist and zoophile, Cenk Uygur for Congress in CA-25. No surprise, given the notorious issues Sanders has within his own campaign organization & women, but endorsing an outspoken advocate of bestiality+Armenian genocide denier is sick. — Michael (@trendy) December 12, 2019

Cenk let Hillary rig 2016 primary against Bernie and immediately fell in line behind her in the general. But, what can you expect? Bernie endorsed Hillary despite that, of course the spineless conman will endorse the two-faced media that abandoned him too — Bsim1 (@Bsim110) December 13, 2019

Why would a Jewish man endorse a known anti-Semetic racist bigot like you? — Chal Smith says suck it Jack (@kiss_ask) December 13, 2019

LOL he has never broken one story and lied through his teeth on Russiagate and acted like a little baby when he was proven wrong. He should also resign from TYT if hes going to run for office. — EveryGeneration (@GenerationEvery) December 12, 2019

And here’s where he calls for legalizing bestiality

Cenk Uygur is a carpetbagging misogynist. He could also cost Dems CA-25 if he prevents Christy Smith from getting 50% in March. Turnout will be sky-high then for the presidential primary, but if it goes to a runoff, we’ll need to spend a lot of money to get out the vote in May. https://t.co/o1PC3Z2z9L — Amanda Hoey (@amandahoey) December 12, 2019

The problem is all of the baggage you carry with you sir, literally years of #sexist remarks on #TYT . You may have valid opinions on many important issues, but not about women; and we women actually matter to the #Democrats . — Hikyuu Mikado🍑🌰🍵🍂 (@Mikanojo) December 13, 2019

you’re an abomination to the #MeToo movement. your campaign goes beyond tone deaf to utterly delusional. — Pepper (@PepperGii) December 13, 2019

Even the mainstream media is going after him.

Bernie Sanders endorses Californian who defends crude sex ratings of womenhttps://t.co/tjEJeQhnju — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 13, 2019

Can you imagine the outrage if a Republican had said this?

Unspeakably repulsive. What makes incel-minded jerks like cenk think anyone gives an f what he rates anyone as or who he wants to “do”? Not surprised B.S. endorsed. https://t.co/VTRvkxfOmE — Social Data Science (@AlbertsChatter) December 13, 2019

CENK looks like he has hot dog breath when he whispers sweet nothings in your ear. That’s why no women want to sleep with him. Bernie got hot dog breff too. https://t.co/fp7Cdb28FW — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) December 13, 2019

Imagine making “jokes” about the genetic inferiority of different races or ethnicities and thinking it should be NBD. — Kerry Reid (@kerryreid) December 12, 2019

Andrew Yang has also endorsed Cenk, while Kamala Harris has also endorsed Smith.

Running on the Republican side are Mike Garcia, a Navy veteran and businessman, and Steve Knight, who formerly held the seat.

Strangely, the special election to replace Candy Hills, err, Katie Hill is on the same day as California’s primary, March 3rd of next year. So there will essentially be two elections for the same seat, likely with the same candidates, on the same ballot; One election to fill out the remainder of the current term and another election to decide the top two to go on to November’s general election.

