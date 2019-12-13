Rep. Debbie Lesko, a Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said Friday she thinks some Democrats will side with Republicans next week against forwarding articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, but it’s too soon to tell how many.

“I don’t think there’s going to be one single Republican that votes for impeachment and I do think we are going to get Democrats to vote with Republicans against impeachment,” the Arizona Republican told Fox News’ “Outnumbered.” “It’s just a matter of how many and we won’t know until the vote actually takes place.”

She added that she feels “kind of bad” for Democrats who were elected in districts that Trump won because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “really putting those members on the line.”

“They are really risking that they are going to lose the majority and I think they are,” she said.

Lesko said she does think anyone can agree that Friday’s Judiciary Committee vote to approve the two articles of impeachment marked a “sad day for America.”

“I think this process has been a sham from the start and if I was a betting woman I would’ve bet back in January of this year when the Democrats took control of the House that they were going to impeach the president of the United States and sure enough, they did it,” she said. “They didn’t even have a crime, they couldn’t even name a crime the president did and that’s why they have these two very vague articles of impeachment. It really, really sets the bar low for future articles of impeachment, so just about anybody for any reason can be impeached in the future. “