“After three years of more money and more investigators and more bias and more abuse of the American bureaucracy than any American can ever remember, they’ve got nothing,” Rush Limbaugh declared on his radio program Thursday. The Democrats’ impeachment effort, which began before Donald Trump was even inaugurated, he said, has officially “backfired.” The reason: they’ve failed in their “primary objective.”

“The objective all along, beginning with Trump-Russia collusion, beginning with all the shenanigans during the campaign, the objective all along — and there are many branches to this primary objective – the primary objective has been to separate Trump voters from Trump,” said Limbaugh. “The primary objective has been to convince Trump voters they made a mistake. The primary objective has been to persuade Trump voters that he is a bad guy and is not good for them and not good for the country.”

“This objective has failed,” Rush stressed. “It has failed royally. And now it is in the backfiring stage.”

People are “fed up” with the “same rotgut garbage” from the Democrats that has been “on display for three straight weeks now,” said Limbaugh. The Democrats’ crucial problem is simple, the radio host contended: “Trump did not commit a crime. Trump has not engaged in impeachable offenses. They can’t name one. They can’t cite one.”

“After three years of more money and more investigators and more bias and more abuse of the American bureaucracy than any American can ever remember, they’ve got nothing,” he said. “They’ve got hearsay, and they have their hate, and they have their rage. But it is precisely because they have nothing that they have failed in their primary objective. They have not persuaded Trump voters they made a mistake. They have in fact cemented Trump voters and glued Trump voters even more solidly to Trump.”

But it’s worse than that for Democrats, Limbaugh suggested, because the impeachment campaign has actually “created Trump supporters out of people who were ambivalent.”

As evidence that this is fully “backfiring on them so big,” Limbaugh pointed to various responses by the Democrats and mainstream media amid deeply problematic poll numbers for Trump’s opponents.

“Trump’s approval numbers are higher today than ever,” said Limbaugh. “And they are higher today than Barack Obama’s approval numbers at the exact same point in his administration. The polling data run by the Drive-By Media showing support for impeachment is plummeting. For the first time in the Quinnipiac poll yesterday, 51% of registered voters, not even likely, registered voters oppose impeachment.”

Citing a recent report by The Washington Post, Limbaugh read:

House Democratic leaders are bracing for some defections among a group of moderate Democrats in swing districts who are concerned a vote to impeach President Trump could cost them their seats in November. Lawmakers and senior aides are privately predicting they will lose more than the two Democrats who opposed the impeachment inquiry rules package in late September… Two senior Democratic aides said the total could be as many as a half-dozen, while a third said the number could be higher. … Several moderates have privately pined for other options, including a censure vote they know they’re unlikely to get. Others have even considered what one moderate called “splitting the baby”: backing one article of impeachment but not the other to try to show independence from the party.

“In other words, they’ll vote for one but not the other to show independence in the party,” Limbaugh said. “Because these moderates think if they go all-in with their own party, that they’re dead at the ballot box. So she’s got the votes to impeach but here come defections, meaning bipartisanship will be a part of impeachment, but it will be bipartisan support against it.”

“Adam Schiff has been exposed to everyone who has paid attention to this as what he is,” said Rush. “He is a lying, shameless partisan who is governed by a hate and a superiority complex. Pelosi has been exposed to be what she is. All of these people have let it be known they can’t hide, they’ve chosen not to hide. They’ve thrown away their camouflage. They are strictly motivated by their pure hatred and their anger at having lost the election in 2016.”

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com