(FOX NEWS) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Fox News Thursday night that he will coordinate the defense of President Trump in any impeachment trial with White House lawyers, and proclaimed that there was “zero chance” the president would be removed from office.

“The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end,” McConnell said on “Hannity.” “There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

McConnell also said he hoped that none of the members of his caucus would vote to remove the president from office, adding “it wouldn’t surprise me if we got one or two Democrats” to vote to acquit Trump of the charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Read the full story ›