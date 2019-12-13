A spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump excoriated the media for demanding she answer for a tweet the president posted criticizing climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” he tweeted on Thursday about the 16-year-old.

“Chill Greta, Chill!” he added.

Many news media outlets painted the first lady as being hypocritical for not speaking out about the president’s tweet even as she campaigns against cyber-bullying. Others compared it to the outrage over a pun that referenced Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokesperson, responded in a statement released on Friday.

“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children,” the statement read.

“It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy,” she concluded.

Some of the outrage at the president centered around Thunberg’s diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome.

Here’s the latest on the Thunberg tweet:

[embedded content]

Trump takes to Twitter to mock Greta Thunberg



www.youtube.com

