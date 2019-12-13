Former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaPanel: Andrew Yang beats Joe Biden in ad dollars, Michelle Obama on GWB ‘our values are the same’ Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres surprise DC elementary school with new computer lab, 0K donation Hillary Clinton documentary to premiere at Sundance MORE sent a message of encouragement to 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg early Friday morning after she faced ridicule from President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE, telling the teenager to “ignore the doubters.”

“@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light,” Obama tweeted. “Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

Obama recently traveled to Vietnam with actress Julia Roberts as part of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance program which seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education.

Trump tweeted Thursday that it was “ridiculous” that Time magazine chose Thunberg as its 2019 “Person of the Year,” an honor he was shortlisted for. Trump wrote that the teenager needed to “work on her Anger Management problem.”

“Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump added.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also criticized the outlet for selecting the activist he said has been used “as a marketing gimmick” instead of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Thunberg did not directly address the president’s comments, but changed her bio on Twitter to describe herself as a “teenager working on her anger management problem.”

Trump’s attack sparked backlash from Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Democrat representing Pennsylvania district Trump carried plans to vote to impeach MORE.

“What kind of president bullies a teenager?” the front-runner in the Democratic primary wrote.

The “Be Best” hashtag from the current first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump tweet mocking Greta Thunberg sparks backlash Biden slams Trump for criticizing Greta Thunberg: ‘What kind of president bullies a teenager?’ Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ hashtag trends after president goes after Greta Thunberg MORE’s anti-cyberbullying campaign began trending on social media in the United States as thousands of social media users called on Melania Trump to respond to her husband’s remarks.

The “Be Best” campaign encourages children to be kind on social media and speak “with respect and compassion.”

Time announced on Wednesday that it was naming Thunberg its “Person of the Year” for drawing attention to the threat of climate change. She is the youngest person to ever to receive the honor.