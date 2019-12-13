Former first lady Michelle Obama on Friday gave a statement of support to climate activist Greta Thunberg after President Donald Trump and others mocked and criticized her being named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year.

Obama, who recently went to Vietnam for the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance program, tweeted at Thunberg, “don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

“I shouldn’t be up here,” Thunberg said while giving a speech at the United Nations last September. “I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Trump said on Thursday that Thunberg was a “ridiculous” choice and mocked her activism, saying she “must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Twitter users quickly began circulating first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying slogan in response to Trump’s remark.