A pregnant British model told her followers that she wasn’t going to have a gender reveal party because she didn’t want the gender decision taken away from her child.

Iskra Lawrence took to Instagram to explain her decision to the more than 4.5 million followers she has on the popular social media site.

“I am really struggling,” she wrote, “thought I’d feel so ready to do a gender reveal.”

She went on to explain that she did reveal whether her unborn child was a boy or a girl to her parents and other relatives, but that she wouldn’t make it public in order to allow the child to choose their own gender later.

Here’s the Instagram post:

“I might be carrying baby P and until now it’s been about my pregnancy experience but this is their life and even though right now I know what gender the professionals have announced that may not be who my child decides to be and it doesn’t feel right to make a big deal about something so personal to them,” she explained helpfully.

She indicated on the post that she was 22 weeks pregnant.

The transgender campaign to not impose gender standards on children has been resisted by many who hold to traditional gender roles and designations.