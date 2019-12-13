http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/J1R9Xkt0NA0/more-evidence-that-liberals-are-intolerant.php

YouGov did an interesting poll in connection with the U.K. election. It is a couple of simple questions with a striking disparity of responses between Conservatives and Labourites, and between Leavers and Remainers:

We see the same phenomenon here in the U.S. Liberals are consistently more intolerant of others than conservatives.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...