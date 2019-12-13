(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — After a long day of debate that many anticipated would end in a vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump, a ranking GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee tore into Chairman Jerry Nadler for postponing the vote.

“To be clear, the vote this committee just took is not a vote on the final passage of the article. It was a procedural vote, which proceeds for final passage of each of the articles,” Nadler said.

“It has been a long two days of consideration of these articles, and it is now very late at night,” he continued. “I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last few days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes. Therefore, the committee will now stand in recess until tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., at which point I will move to divide the question so that each of us may have the opportunity to cast up or down votes on each of the articles of impeachment. Until history be our judge, the committee is in recess.”

