The New York Giants waived cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday after he supposedly refused to apologize for calling someone who was trolling him on Twitter a “retard.”

The incident happened on Wednesday when Jenkins tweeted out his apparent stats from the season, writing: “14 [pass breakups], 4 [interceptions], 50 total tackles, 3 [touchdowns] given up [in] week 3. Talk about that..”

A random Twitter account responded, “How many of those stats contributed to any wins? #none #irrelevant.”

Jenkins responded, writing, “I only can do my job.. retard”

ESPN reported:

Giants coach Pat Shurmur met with Jenkins on Wednesday and said in a statement Friday that Jenkins’ refusal to admit that what he did was wrong led to his release.

“This was an organizational decision,” Shurmur said. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

However, Jenkins did apologize for using the word just hours after the tweet, writing: “My apology for the word I used earlier, really didn’t mean no “HARM”. #RabbitLoveEverybody”

When questioned by reporters on Thursday about the tweet, Jenkins said, “It’s just part of my culture, part of my slang that I use. I wasn’t calling nobody no name. Like I said, I wasn’t picking on nobody, I wasn’t throwing shade at nobody. It’s just the slang that I use back at home … with my homeboys or whatever.”

“Do you understand why that’s … not the right word to use and why?” a reporter asked Jenkins.

“Like I said, it’s just the slang that I use with my homeboys or back at home in the hood –” Jenkins said before being interrupted.

“That doesn’t really make it right,” the reporter countered.

“I never said it was right. I said it’s the slang that I use back at home. I never said it was right,” Jenkins responded.

Jenkins later added, “I regret it, but at the end of the day, like I said, it’s my slang, so if you take it how you are going to take it, then that’s on you. I don’t mean to offend nobody. My dad always told me, speak freely and own up to what you say. So, I always speak freely as a man, and I speak how I want to speak.”

“Is that a word you’ll continue to use going forward?” a reporter asked.

“Next question,” Jenkins replied.

Immediately following his release from the Giants, “he hit up a toy drive pep rally at Anthony Wayne Middle School in New Jersey. Jenkins didn’t seem fazed by the football situation – and was welcomed by the students and faculty,” TMZ reported.

“It’s always a learning moment, man. Everybody’s going to learn from different situations … move forward and learn,” Jenkins said in an interview with TMZ, which was featured in a separate report. “You just admit to it. Admit that you did wrong, which I did.”

After he was cut by the team, Jenkins tweeted: “Best news ever.. Thank you”

Jenkins later added, “I Just want to thank the organization for the opportunity & good luck to my brothers that remains a Giant! Again, want my fans to know my intentions are always pure and genuine. #RabbitLoveEverybody”

