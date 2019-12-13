An unnamed high-level North Korean defector has sent President Donald Trump a letter warning him he has been “tricked” into thinking the country will abandon its nuclear weapons program.

“As long as Kim Jong Un remains in power, denuclearization of North Korea is permanently impossible because [Kim] regards nuclear weapons as the last means to defend his survival,” wrote the defector, whose letter was released to The Washington Times under the condition of anonymity. The Times notes three sources confirmed the defector was a high-ranking official in the North Korean government for many years.

“You have stopped Kim Jong Un from launching missiles and conducting nuclear tests, but he is still mounting nuclear threats behind the scenes of dialogue and is attempting to take advantage of the relationship with you,” the defector adds.

“The most effective way to resolve the North Korean issue is to conduct psychological warfare operations. It can have the same power as a nuclear bomb. It is also an ideal way to get North Koreans to solve their own problems by themselves.”

The White House declined to comment on the letter, which two sources confirmed to the Times was delivered to two top-ranking advisers to Trump on North Korea, Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger and acting National Security Council Asia Director Allison Hooker.