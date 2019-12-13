President Trump held a massive campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, with thousands of supporters lining all day up in the cold and rain to show their support as Trump faces a partisan Democrat impeachment in the House of Representatives. Thousands more were reported turned away when the Giant Center hit capacity of over 10,500. TGP reporter/photographer Kristinn Taylor covered the rally. This is the first of a three part photo essay:
Vendor Row, President Trump Rally at Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Inflatable President Trump balloons outside campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Inflatable Santa Trump sports Make Christmas Great Again hat outside Giant Center, Hershey, PA for President Trump rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign volunteers engaged in voter outreach outside President Trump’s rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019, by Kristinn Taylor
Chick-fil-A food truck in parking lot of Giant Center for President Trump rally at Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters near the front of the line for President Trump rally at Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters take group selfies while in line for President Trump rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporters in line for president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporters in line for president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign volunteer wearing Latinos for Trump hat outside Giant Center, Hershey, PA, for President Trump rally, Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign volunteer guides supporters to the end of the line outside Giant Center, Hershey, PA for President Trump rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Jumbotron with message for getting through security at President Trump rally, Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporter Scott Presler fired up the crowd outside the Giant Center, Hershey, PA before President Trump rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Scott Presler poses for photo with fan outside Giant Center for President Trump rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporters in line for president’s rally react warily to photographer, then decide he’s okay, Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Father and son Trump supporters waiting in line for president’s Hershey, PA rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporter in line for president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Thousands of Trump supporters waited in line under cold, gloomy, rainy skies to attend the president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Parts two and three will be posted as time and events permit and will be linked here.
Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.
Sponsored
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
More Topics
More
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here:
Cookie Policy