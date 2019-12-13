https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/part-one-president-trump-hershey-rally-tgp-pro-shot-photos/

President Trump held a massive campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, with thousands of supporters lining all day up in the cold and rain to show their support as Trump faces a partisan Democrat impeachment in the House of Representatives. Thousands more were reported turned away when the Giant Center hit capacity of over 10,500. TGP reporter/photographer Kristinn Taylor covered the rally. This is the first of a three part photo essay:

Vendor Row, President Trump Rally at Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Inflatable President Trump balloons outside campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Inflatable Santa Trump sports Make Christmas Great Again hat outside Giant Center, Hershey, PA for President Trump rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign volunteers engaged in voter outreach outside President Trump’s rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019, by Kristinn Taylor

Chick-fil-A food truck in parking lot of Giant Center for President Trump rally at Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters near the front of the line for President Trump rally at Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters take group selfies while in line for President Trump rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Trump supporters in line for president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Trump supporters in line for president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign volunteer wearing Latinos for Trump hat outside Giant Center, Hershey, PA, for President Trump rally, Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign volunteer guides supporters to the end of the line outside Giant Center, Hershey, PA for President Trump rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Jumbotron with message for getting through security at President Trump rally, Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Trump supporter Scott Presler fired up the crowd outside the Giant Center, Hershey, PA before President Trump rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Scott Presler poses for photo with fan outside Giant Center for President Trump rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Trump supporters in line for president’s rally react warily to photographer, then decide he’s okay, Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Father and son Trump supporters waiting in line for president’s Hershey, PA rally Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Trump supporter in line for president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Thousands of Trump supporters waited in line under cold, gloomy, rainy skies to attend the president’s rally at the Giant Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Parts two and three will be posted as time and events permit and will be linked here.

The post Part One: President Trump Hershey, PA Rally, TGP Pro-Shot Photos appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...