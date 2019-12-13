Despite hammering it in the most recent impeachment hearings — and focus-grouping its impact — House Democrats abandoned the use of the term “bribery” in their official articles of impeachment.

Tuesday morning, just hours after gaveling out of the last hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jerry Nadler announced the filing of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — one charging him with abuse of power and the other with obstruction of Congress.

Within the hour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a deal had been reached on the USMCA — the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement — that would replace NAFTA.

Then on Friday, The House Judiciary Committee voted to move forward with two articles of impeachment against President Trump. House Democrats released two articles of impeachment Tuesday against Trump. The two articles of impeachment are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both articles were voted on 23-17. A full impeachment vote in the House is expected next week.

The key players:

Jerry Nadler, on the direction of Speaker Pelosi and joined by other Democratic House Committee Chairs, introduced two articles of impeachment Tuesday morning.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: “Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution, and to our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors.” pic.twitter.com/LF9pC2Ljk7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday morning to move forward with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

voted Friday morning to move forward with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pelosi barely mentioned the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump during her weekly press conference Thursday; instead, she focused on legislation she hopes to pass through the House.

barely mentioned the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump during her weekly press conference Thursday; instead, she focused on legislation she hopes to pass through the House. A group of House Democrats are reportedly considering censuring President Trump instead of impeaching him.

The White House response:

President Trump referred to the impeachment as “sheer political madness,” tweeting that Democrats were pushing to impeach “a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong.”

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham fired back as well, tweeting, “Hardworking Americans know this sham is simply the dems weaponizing impeachment to try & undermine @realDonaldTrump, who has done nothing but fulfill the promises he ran on & fight for our country. Their behavior is shameful, but this will only serve to further unify our party.”

Hardworking Americans know this sham is simply the dems weaponizing impeachment to try & undermine @realDonaldTrump, who has done nothing but fulfill the promises he ran on & fight for our country. Their behavior is shameful, but this will only serve to further unify our party. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 10, 2019

The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday. It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The hot takes:

Impeachment witness and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said that in the wake of his testimony — during which he argued the impeachment was too rushed and too thin — even his wife and dog received threats.

Jonathan Turley Says Even His Wife And Dog Got Threats After Impeachment Testimony. https://t.co/oarxLQ3GRK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 11, 2019

Maine Republican Congressional candidate Eric Brakey argued that unless the impeachment failed overwhelmingly, it would become — as many House Democrats warned in 1998 — a political weapon to wield against administrations they didn’t like.

Unless this impeachment goes down in flames and Washington Democrats are thrown out of office for endorsing it — impeachment will become just another political weapon to wield every four to eight years against each new administration. — Eric Brakey (@SenatorBrakey) December 11, 2019

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley noted the omission of the term “bribery,” suggesting that the Democrats were moving the goalposts to get a specific result: the undoing of the 2016 election. “1st Democrats said it was collusion then quid pro quo then they tried bribery now they’ve settled on abuse of power after yrs chasing impeachment Reality is Democrats hv wanted 2erase Pres Trump’s victory since Nov 2016,” he tweeted.

1st Democrats said it was collusion then quid pro quo then they tried bribery now they’ve settled on abuse of power after yrs chasing impeachment Reality is Democrats hv wanted 2erase Pres Trump’s victory since Nov 2016 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 11, 2019

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 13, 2019

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins took aim at Nadler.

At least he’s honest… unlike Chairman Nadler. We’re better than this. https://t.co/pR802Gjbw6 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 13, 2019

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that impeachment, to Democrats, was like a drug they couldn’t seem to quit.

For Democrats, impeachment is their drug, their obsession, their focus. They said the evidence would be overwhelming. It wasn’t. They promised there would be support for impeachment after hearings. There wasn’t. Today, they failed to meet the standard they set for themselves. pic.twitter.com/Ntu6ALeRVO — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 13, 2019

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan tossed a nod to the text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page, saying, “Dems want another ‘insurance policy.’”

Dems want another “insurance policy.” Let the American people decide. pic.twitter.com/Yk9qrOlBJF — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 13, 2019

Public response:

Some Americans in battleground states appear to be wearing thin on the Democrats’ efforts. The BBC’s Tara McKelvey explained ahead of the president’s Pennsylvania rally Tuesday evening, saying, “I’m here at the White House, and Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has issued a statement about the “sham impeachment”. People in battleground states agree: the impeachment has actually helped him in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

I’m here at the White House, and Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has issued a statement about the “sham impeachment”. People in battleground states agree: the impeachment has actually helped him in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. https://t.co/z4Czzf93Cf pic.twitter.com/S8oyOgQFZG — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) December 10, 2019

Trump impeachment hearings have done nothing to change Republican minds, poll shows https://t.co/xYxFX2pIQJ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 11, 2019

just remember: when Republicans say there are a lot of things they can be working on that the two parties agree on — like infrastructure — they actually dont agree on most of those things. Hill press corps has witnessed it for years — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 12, 2019

Democrat rep admits that impeachment vote was delayed because it was too late for a TV audience. This is what they’re worried about. pic.twitter.com/4uGfDBs9Zl — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 13, 2019

