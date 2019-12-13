House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded ill and run down as she admitted that the Democrat party has been trying to impeach President Trump for “two and a half years.”

Pelosi admitted that the Mueller investigation was also about impeachment.

“The biggest criticism in this process has been the speed at which the House Democrats are moving,” a moderator from Politico’s “Women Rule” summit said to the Speaker this week.

“Speed?” Pelosi said. “It’s been going on for 22 months, okay? Two and a half years actually.”

Pelosi continued, “But we’re not moving with speed. It was two and a half years ago that they initiated the Mueller investigation.”

It looks like impeachment is really wearing down Pelosi, who is nearly 80 years old.

Pelosi made a grave mistake by agreeing to go down the impeachment road and she is marching her caucus right to the unemployment line.

WATCH:

Pelosi admitted that the Democrats have been trying to Impeach Trump for “Two and a Half Years” This was never about Ukraine.. pic.twitter.com/xV9cXKnGua — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 13, 2019

The post Pelosi Sounds Run Down as She Admits Democrats Have Been Trying to Impeach Trump For “Two and a Half Years” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.