Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, news outlets are reporting.

Majors, 18, was stabbed to death in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday evening during what sources described as a robbery.

The New York Daily News and Fox 5 reported the suspect was charged after he confessed during questioning. The Daily News said he was charged with murder, robbery, and weapons possession.

Two other teenagers are still being sought by police, the newspaper said.

Majors was said to have been jogging down a set of steps in the park when she was confronted by at least two males. One of them slashed her on the chin was a knife. She was also stabbed underneath her arm, where her heart was pierced.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“The passing of Tess Majors is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core,” Barnard College president Sian Leah Beilock said, according to Fox News. “We are all grieving and trying to grasp the senseless tragedy that took Tess from us.”

The college is affiliated with Columbia University.