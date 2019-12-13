A Change Research/Post and Courier poll released Friday shows that longtime Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSenators zero in on shadowy court at center of IG report Graham: People should be fired over surveillance report findings GOP, Trump campaign rip CNN for coverage of Horowitz hearing MORE (R-S.C.) has just a two-point lead on his Democratic challenger.

In the left-leaning poll, 47 percent of likely general election voters said that they would vote from Graham, 45 percent said that they would vote for Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison and nine percent said that they were undecided.

Graham did not poll exceptionally high in favorability, with 38% of voters viewing him very or somewhat favorably, and 53% of respondents viewing him very or somewhat unfavorably. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has represented the Palmetto State in the Senate since 2003.