To the surprise of no one, leftist thugs affiliated with antifa and Muslim groups have taken to the streets of London after the huge win by PM Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party. The spoiled brats get out of control and the police moved in, but had a hard time handling the crowd.

Things have apparently gotten so out of hand that Boris Johnson canceled two appearances out of fears of the mob.

