The Donald Reddit image

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was brilliant from beginning to end of this latest coup attempt and impeachment sham by radical Democrats from October through December.

Gaetz made it look like child’s play the way he utterly destroyed the pompous Trump-hating elitists who were called in to “testify” their hatred of President Trump.

Who will ever forget this tongue-lashing he unloaded on the unhinged and hate-filled Stanford professor who took a jab at President Trump’s 13-year-old son.

Pure Brilliance!

And last night, on the final night of the Democrat Party’s latest impeachment hearing, Rep. Gaetz offered the 31 so-called “moderate” Democrats who are hoping this impeachment sham will not ruin their chances at a second term…

Gaetz: “Don’t buy, rent!”

The post “Rent, Don’t Buy!” – EPIC! – Rep. Matt Gaetz Offers Sage Advice to the 31 “Moderate” Freshmen Democrats (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.