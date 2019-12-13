Eight lawmakers, seven Democrats and an independent, attended the White House Congressional Ball on Thursday night while the House Judiciary Committee debated impeachment articles against President Donald Trump, according to news reports Friday.

Axios, citing “two sources familiar with the event,” reported the legislators — seven House representatives and one senator — accepted Trump’s invitation to the event, with many being in their first terms and representing districts the president won in 2016.

“It’s kind of odd to be voting to say the guy is a clear and present danger to the globe, but I’m going to come and hang out at the White House for a black-tie affair,” a senior White House official told Axios.

The lawmakers attending the ball, according to the report, were:

Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., whose district Trump won in 2016. The first-termer’s staff did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., who won a close race in November. A staffer told Axios that Lee attended the ball to demonstrate that “she’s committed to being a bipartisan problem solver through and through.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a Navy veteran who beat GOP incumbent Rep. Dave Brat last year by 7,000 votes in a district the president took in 2016. Her staff did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., whose agricultural district Trump lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton. The first-term lawmaker has served in Congress since 2005. He could not be reached for comment.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., who unseated GOP incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham last year in a district that Trump lost in 2016. His staff did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., a Navy veteran whose district Trump also lost in 2016. Cisneros is first-term legislator — and his chief of staff, Nic Jordan, did not deny that Cisneros attended the White House party.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., who left the Republican Party earlier this year after voting for formal impeachment proceedings. His chief of staff, Poppy Nelson told Axios: “Rep. Amash has celebrated Christmas at the White House with his colleagues every year he has served in Congress.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., the second-term Democrat won in a state that Trump took by less than 1% in 2016. Her spokesman, John Kraus, told Axios that her attendance could not be linked in any way to thoughts about impeachment.