Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., has rejoined Fox News as a contributor following his attempt to join President Donald Trump’s legal team.

The move was first reported by The New York Times reporter Annie Karni and it comes only two months after Gowdy and Fox parted ways.

Despite his return to the legal profession after the 2018 midterm, the former South Carolina lawmaker is prevented by federal law from taking on Trump as a client in the impeachment fight until Jan. 3, 2020, the Washington Examiner reported.

But he told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on Oct. 27 he had “no idea” if he was going to join the Trump legal team once he is legally permitted to do so.

Gowdy returned to his old legal firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough when he left Congress last January.