On Friday Democrats will change the US political system and politics forever.

Democrat lawmakers will vote on Friday morning to impeach a duly elected president based on lies, smears, assumptions, non-crimes and innuendos.

The country will be forever tarnished and forever changed.

Democrats pushed their hatred of this president and his voters to a new level.

They want to destroy this great president and his good name.

Republicans are already ceding defeat.

Swamp Creature Lindsey Graham says he will call no witnesses in the US Senate and hand Democrats victory.

Lindsey Graham cannot be trusted.

Mark Levin told Sean Hannity last night that either Trump and Republicans SLAM THIS DOWN on Democrats NOW — Or Republicans will continue to face this type of demonic harassment over and over by these lawless Democrats.

The Trump White House reportedly wants to drag out the impeachment hearings in the US Senate.

Make Democrats OWN this attempted coup.

Make Americans aware of their criminal conduct!

And Make Americans hate how Democrats are using this process to destroy this president and this nation of laws!

Ed Henry: They think inside the White House the case is falling apart. So, Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler are trying to rush this through so they can pivot back to jobs or whatever issue they’re going to try to talk about. When the president and some of his advisors are saying in private, “Wait a second. Let’s let them own this thing.” So if it gets to the senate why rush it through?… The president and some of his advisors are saying no, let’s call some witnesses and drag this thing out. Make Democrats own it, number one. And, number two, get a full acquittal and not just a motion to dismiss which might be just a small potato. Go for the full acquittal.

Republicans better pay attention.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

