Last week Rudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine and met with officials to discuss the misuse of US funds in Ukraine and the creation of a group to fight corruption in the country.

Rudy Giuliani and Andrey Derkach via Facebook

According to a Facebook post by Ukrainian independent lawmaker Andrey Derkach Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani recently flew to Kiev to discuss the creation of a group to fight corruption. The two also invited Senate Legal Committee Lindsay Graham, member of the Intelligence Committee Devin Nunez, as well as the head of the White House’s office Mika Mulvaini to join the organization.

Reuters reported:

An independent Ukrainian lawmaker said on Thursday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in Kiev to discuss the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukrainian state bodies. In a statement on Facebook accompanied by photos of the meeting, Andriy Derkach said the two had discussed the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption.

Late this week Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani sat down with Eric Bolling for an interview on his findings.

Rudy Giuliani told Eric he has more evidence of Joe Biden bribing the Ukrainian officials than ANY CASE he’s ever prosecuted.

Rudy is going to release his report on Ukrainian corruption during the Obama years soon.

