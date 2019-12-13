Schumer—who has repeatedly urged Trump to take a hard line on Beijing, and being willing to praise the president when he does—criticized the agreement as containing “temporary and unreliable” concessions from China.

“There are huge structural inequities, structural and unfair imbalances, with China’s trade relationships with the U.S. At first, President Trump seemed like the only president who would dare tackle this challenge; but now, according to reports, he has sold out for a temporary and unreliable promise from China to purchase some soybeans,” Schumer said in a statement.

“We’ve heard this song and dance from China before. Once again, Donald Trump cannot be relied upon to do the right thing for American workers and businesses, even when his statements were pointing in the right direction,” he added.